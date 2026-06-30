Reading by Tim Foley:

I hold out hope because people aren’t buying the propaganda like they used to.

I hold out hope because trust in the imperial media is at an all-time low while our ability to attack and discredit the official narrative is at an all-time high.

I hold out hope because more and more people are realizing that capitalism simply does not work.

I hold out hope because empires don’t last forever.

I hold out hope because Iran just kicked the shit out of the US and Israel.

I hold out hope because China is showing the world that a nation can use its wealth and resources to improve human quality of life, harness renewable energy and expand scientific innovation instead of using the wealth and resources to wage wars and turn billionaires into trillionaires.

I hold out hope because Gen Z proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it is morally superior to any generation which came before it with its forceful and uncompromising opposition to the genocide in Gaza.

I hold out hope because even as Israel keeps increasing its propaganda budget and Zionists keep expanding their influence over news outlets and social media, Israel’s worldwide approval rating keeps plummeting anyway.

I hold out hope because I’ve seen too many miraculous and inexplicable things in this life to believe revolutionary change is impossible.

I hold out hope because I know from my own personal experience that humans have vast untapped potential within themselves just waiting to be unlocked.

I hold out hope because I’ve seen so many longtime teachers of spiritual enlightenment say they’re getting more and more people coming to them after having spontaneous radical awakenings without any prior spiritual seeking.

I hold out hope because I’m seeing more and more chatter online about a strange phenomenon I’ve been experiencing in which people discharge deep psychological conditioning and energetic fixation points from their bodies using burps and dry heaves.

I hold out hope because a huge number of our problems are caused by doing way too many stupid things for stupid reasons we made up in our heads, so all that’s required is to stop doing them.

I hold out hope because fuck ’em, that’s why.

I hold out hope because the bastards who are destroying our world don’t want me to hold out hope.

I hold out hope because the most obnoxious propagandists are always telling us that revolutionary change is unrealistic, that environmental catastrophe is just a reality we all need to get used to, that AI is inevitable, that socialism is a silly pipe dream, that capitalism is the only system that could ever work, and that a better world is not possible.

I hold out hope because I refuse to give them the satisfaction of bending my will toward hopelessness.

I hold out hope because all our problems are ours to solve, and we can solve both our inner and our outer problems in the same way: by getting real with ourselves about what is true and what is fear.

I hold out hope because we live in wildly unprecedented times, and in unprecedented times, hopelessness is an irrational position — because nobody knows what’s going to happen.

I hold out hope because, from where I’m sitting, it truly looks like the only sensible way to be.

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