The jubilant reaction from the public to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson took the oligarchic class by surprise this month, and had one particular billionaire literally sweating in his chair (p 42) as his body unintentionally betrayed how painfully aware the ruling elite are of how outnumbered they are.

This month’s edition is titled “Who Is The Real Criminal?”, and the cover features a painting of Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione.

A Bit About This Strange Little Project Of Mine … 3

Ukrainians And Americans Are Done With This War, But It Keeps Escalating Anyway … 4

This Dystopia Depends On Hiding Inconvenient Truths … 6

They Lied About Gaza, And They’re Lying About Syria … 8

The Kind Of Ceasefire Where One Side Keeps Firing … 10

Don’t Buy Into Phony Anti-Establishment Schtick … 12

Stop Supporting Israel If You Can’t Watch The Footage Of Dead Kids In Gaza … 14

Blinken Is Pushing For Ukrainian Teens To Die For US Hegemony … 16

The Real Villains … 18

I Have Learned A Few Things … 20

Assad Is Out, Woke Al-Qaeda Is In … 22

Another Nation Absorbed Into The Blob Of The Empire … 24

Taliban In Afghanistan Bad, Al-Qaeda In Syria Good … 26

“Terrorist Organization” Means Whatever The US Wants It To Mean … 30

Netanyahu Hilariously Claims Israel Doesn’t Seek To Intervene In Syria’s Affairs … 32

Let Yourself Be Shattered By Gaza … 34

Some Thoughts On The Mystery Drones … 36

Meditations On A Six Year-Old Amputee Crawling Through Gaza With The Help Of A Roller Skate … 38

That Which Can Be Destroyed By The Truth, Should Be … 40

Peter Thiel Reveals How Scared Oligarchs Are Of The People … 42

Trump And Israel Can’t Wait To Start Bombing Iran … 44

Drones … 46

Where Does The Aggression Really Begin? … 48

Israel Is Killing Civilians In Gaza On Purpose, And It’s Not Even Debatable … 50

