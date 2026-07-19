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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8hEdited

Want an old reality-check movie: "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town". They try to put Gary Cooper away as insane for wanting to give away unexpected inherited millions to poor farmers. Compare with the reality of the US seeking extradition from Spain of James Chambers for the "terrorism" of contributing too much of his billions to Palestinian causes. Hollywood ain't life. Mr.Deeds wins in the end. Not so the Palestinian people.

Thanks to gypsy33 for the aljazeera link

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/17/us-seeks-extradition-of-wealthy-pro-palestine-donor-from-spain

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Coby Schultz's avatar
Coby Schultz
7h

After 45 years of marriage, this is one of the best things I've ever read.

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