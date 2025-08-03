Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
5hEdited

>>"Israel has always been a settler-colonialist project that can only be sustained by nonstop violence and tyranny and theft and abuse and lies and breathtaking immorality."

Yes Caitlin. And settler-colonial scenarios usually follow one of two trajectories ->

(1) The original inhabitants are ethnically cleansed and genocided (like in North America), or

(2) The colonized FIGHT BACK and DRIVE OUT the colonizers (as the Algerians did with France)

I think most of us here are on the side of the Palestinians, fighting (in our own little ways) with them and alongside them against the colonizers that are Israel and the U.S. Empire.

Power to the Palestinians. FREE PALESTINE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Abbas Abdulmalik's avatar
Abbas Abdulmalik
5h

October 7th was a predictable spasm of pent up retaliatory action by a chronically abused people. If October 7th was a spasm, the Israeli response is a continuous, hysterical convulsion of bloodletting and utter depravity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture