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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

Remember Aaron Bushnell. Remember the USS Liberty. These are the events to recall as our basis for further judgment of the Ziofilth — and to hell with all other a-holes and their Oct. 7 lies.

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
5h

There has been evidence ever since Zionists stole Palestine and started killing people that something like October 7th might happen. People just did not want to see it and antisemitism was already being used in an attempt to shut people up. It is a horrible indictment of humanity to watch what Israelis are capable of.

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