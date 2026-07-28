Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

This is a spiritual attack on humanity. All religions around the world have warned against these “evil principalities” or “archons, rulers of this material world. Their number one tool is deception and because of that humanity has no idea what they look like.

But once we begin to study and understand these evils, we can begin to fight them!

This is why I write so much about the spiritual because by understanding that first, we understand material reality much better and understand things like wars, technology, and the impacts on life and future lives.

This enemy is what I call the deadening and here’s a guide I put together to bring anyone up to speed: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/humanity-vs-the-deadening-the-complete

The good news is, once we see them for what they are, we can eliminate them from our lives and individually, at the very least, live in paradise.

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Patrick Powers's avatar
Patrick Powers
4h

Most people are just talking apes who can wear clothes.

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