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G L's avatar
G L
5h

There are thousands of Lindsey Grahams waiting in the wings to replace him. The core evil of the US is the system that constantly produces Lindsey Grahams

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Shaista Aziz's avatar
Shaista Aziz
5h

Although it is not good to speak of the dead, one can make certain exceptions if the deceased was evil to his very core and had no redeeming qualities.

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