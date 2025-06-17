Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Szabo's avatar
Anna Szabo
1h

United States is à dying Empire and Israel is its evil arm. À very dangerous situation for the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jim's avatar
Jim
1h

This is all so depressing. Between the ongoing genocide in Gaza and looming nuclear war, I’m just out of hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture