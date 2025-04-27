Caitlin’s Newsletter

"A Palestine supporter witnesses new footage every day of children being mutilated, shredded and burned to death by Israel. An Israel supporter spends every day avoiding looking at that same footage. This one fact tells you very clearly who is on the wrong side of history here."

... and the Palestine supporter is berated, condemned, penalised, censored for supposedly siding with 'terrorists' - the name given by demagogues, dictators, scoundrels to the oppressed who no longer have a means of securing their right to life other than by, paradoxically, fighting for peace ... in their revolt committing violent and appalling acts for which they are reviled, though the real 'terrorists', those who have held whole peoples hostage for decades and persecuted them in all manner of ways are now defended for committing much worse acts of the utmost brutality and on a scale far greater than anything those *freedom fighters* were driven to commit are supported in their slaughter of women, children, infants because they are acting in *self defence.*

What sort of hypocrisy is this?

Jill Herendeen
Yes, yes, yes, BUT, they're almost-unimaginably-wealthy lunatics, & everything they do amounts to pumping hard-earned money out of the pockets of the proles & into their pockets. (THEY like that, if you/we don't.)

