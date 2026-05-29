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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
5h

There are plenty of people stupid enough to believe that the Iranian government is committing atrocities made up by Zionists who actually do commit atrocities. An acquaintance told me the other day that Muslims want to kill all of us. Those same people appear blind to the actual atrocities that are being committed in Israel and in the US. I don't know how you write about this stuff most days, Caitlin. I can barely read it sometimes. Still, I am grateful for your words and your perspective. It is really good to know that there is humanity in this world.

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Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
5h

That's the point. This new technology will storm the internet world and set off all kinds of flashpoints. Humans will believe most anything they're told if they believe it comes from a "reliable" source. Here's a case in point with these Israeli generated propaganda movies. It will only get worse from here. Meanwhile. a bunch of tech billionaires will make a lot of money as they laugh at the stupid rubes.

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