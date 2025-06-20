Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8h

"It is forbidden to kill; therefore all murderers are punished, unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets.” --Attributed to Voltaire

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies
Alan's avatar
Alan
8h

Wow! Just Wow! Such absolute truths! Thank you! 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
136 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture