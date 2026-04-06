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Sera's avatar
Sera
4h

Yeah , but the Iranians who thought Trump would bring freedom to their country…I wouldn’t place too much weight on that. I know those three guys, and they get high a lot.

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Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
3hEdited

Caitlin, I can say with all honesty that currently the MOST DANGEROUS and bat-shit crazy people on the planet are (1) Donald J. Trump (2) Benjamin Netanyahu (or whatever his real name is), (3) Pete Hegseth (another psychotic madman), and the MOST dangerous (and terrorist) regimes are those of U.S. and Israel.

Just imagine how much more peaceful and healthy the people of the world (and the planet) would be with the elimination of the above two regimes....I ponder this everyday and dream scenarios of how that can be made into a reality (for the good of all life on earth).

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