Reading by Tim Foley:

The US-Israeli war on Iran rages on. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. Iran has been hammering US military bases in the region with missiles and drones, and oil prices are already beginning to rise as the IRGC cuts off the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the attacks.

US soldiers have already begun to die. US Central Command reports that three American service members were killed in combat, with five seriously wounded — and it should here be noted that “seriously wounded” can mean permanently brain damaged, comatose, or otherwise rendered severely handicapped for the rest of their lives.

Trump said during an interview with The Daily Mail that he now expects this war to last “four weeks or so”, and that he expects US casualties to continue.

I have said it before and I will say it again: every single American soldier who dies in this war was killed by Trump and Netanyahu. The US and Israeli governments bear sole responsibility for their deaths.

❖

At least 153 people were reportedly killed in a strike on an Iranian girls’ school in the opening wave of attacks. Most of the fatalities were girls between the ages of seven and twelve.

Turns out “freeing Iranian women from the hijab” just meant killing girls before they’re old enough to start wearing one.

There’ve been viral claims on social media that it was a misfired Iranian missile which struck the school and that the Iranian government has admitted to this — both of which were swiftly debunked.

We’ve seen this play before. In October 2023 hasbarists were saturating the information ecosystem with claims that Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist hospital was hit by a misfired Palestinian rocket rather than by Israel. Israel has now bombed that very same hospital eight separate times, which tells you all you need to know.

❖

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz used the word “unprovoked” to describe Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US military bases in the region, which is just plain hilarious.

“Indiscriminate and unprovoked attacks by the Iranian regime today against our regional partners — Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and others — reinforce exactly why such actions are necessary,” Waltz told the UN.

Only the United States could bomb a country, kill its leader, massacre its children, declare the intention to destroy its military and topple its government, and then call that country’s retaliation against US military bases “unprovoked”.

❖

Iran has reportedly rejected Trump administration offers to make a deal after the initial rounds of attacks. Quincy Institute’s Trita Parsi assesses that Iran believes it needs to impose severe costs on the United States before returning to the negotiating table, because they know if they make a deal now they’ll just be attacked again in a few months unless they establish clear deterrence.

“Iran understands that many in the American security establishment had been convinced that Iran’s past restraint reflected weakness and an inability or unwillingness to face the US in a direct war,” Parsi writes. “Tehran is now doing everything it can to demonstrate the opposite — despite the massive cost it itself will pay.”

❖

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi went on NBC News to discuss the war and was actually asked by co-anchor Laura Jarrett how Iran can justify striking US military bases in the region.

“Why is attacking US military bases abroad justified?” Jarrett asked after Araghchi said that Iran will not seek long-range missiles capable of striking the United States.

“Because they are attacking us!” Araghchi replied with a chuckle. “They are US military installations, facilities, bases who are attacking us. We are under attack. Why don’t you, you know, recognize this fact?”

“This is obvious,” Araghchi said. “This is a very simple fact, and I’m sure that people would understand that.”

It must be such a surreal experience to be a serious diplomat appearing on a foreign news show to speak to professional newscasters, and suddenly finding yourself having to explain to fully grown adults that your nation is fighting the US military because the US military attacked your nation.

The western press are a fucking joke.

❖

Israel has taken this opportunity to close Gaza’s border again, and the World Central Kitchen reports that its food supplies will run out in a week if aid remains cut off.

Israel is pure cancer.

❖

Imagine still being a Trump supporter in March 2026. Think about what a desolate wasteland of spirit you’d have to have inside you to keep supporting that ghoul after all this.

You’d have to stand for absolutely nothing. You’d have to have no values besides “triggering the libs” and lower taxes for billionaires.

You can’t lie to yourself and pretend he’s anti-war anymore. You can’t lie to yourself and pretend he’s fighting the Deep State and sticking up for the little guy. You can’t lie to yourself and pretend he’s making the world a better, more peaceful place.

His actions and his words have made that impossible; he’s been openly advancing longstanding neocon warmonger agendas after publicly admitting to being bought and owned by the world’s richest Israeli, Miriam Adelson.

You can’t lie to yourself about who he is anymore, so now all you can do is side with his depravity. You have to directly side with war, authoritarianism, corruption and abuse. You have to stand right out in the cold light of day saying loud and proud that you support Epstein’s BFF and love George W Bush’s foreign policy, and that you think it’s great to stomp out freedom of speech in America to defend the information interests of Israel.

What a pathetic, undignified way to live. It’s honestly about the most self-debasing thing I can possibly think of. It wouldn’t be any more degrading if you were actually licking his boots while he urinates on you and ridicules your meager net worth. It would just be a little bit more straightforward about the reality of the situation.



