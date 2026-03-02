Caitlin’s Newsletter

Charlie Kaften
Charlie Kaften
18h

The Trump regime is composed of people who are totally depraved. A toxic bunch of mental morons, moral miscreants and psychopathic nitwits. Pure scum.

Diana van Eyk
17h

I am so fed up with American and Israeli BS like this. In a sane world, their actions would be stopped and all responsible for these actions would be behind bars.

"Only the United States could bomb a country, kill its leader, massacre its children, declare the intention to destroy its military and topple its government, and then call that country’s retaliation against US military bases “unprovoked”."

