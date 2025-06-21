Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Apolitical's avatar
Apolitical
2h

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it."

Upton Sinclair (1878–1968)

American novelist and social reformer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew Thomas's avatar
Andrew Thomas
2h

I bought it, too. Shame on me. They are all careerist scum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture