President Trump has twice thrown his own intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard under the bus, repeatedly telling the press that the national intelligence director was wrong when she told Congress in March that the American spy network does not believe Iran is attempting to obtain a nuclear weapon.

To be clear, when Gabbard made this statement she was not voicing her personal opinion, she was repeating verbatim the findings laid out in the 2025 Threat Assessment of the intelligence agencies of the United States, which said “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003, though pressure has probably built on him to do so.”

Despite this, Trump has been publicly expressing disdain for his intelligence director, flatly saying “she’s wrong” when asked about Gabbard’s testimony on Friday, and saying “I don’t care what she says” when asked the same question about Gabbard’s statement earlier this week.

Rather than push back on the president’s crude dismissal, Gabbard took to social media to tell everyone that Trump is actually right about Iran, and that everyone who thought she said Iran isn’t seeking a nuclear weapon is imagining things.

“The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division,” Gabbard said on Twitter. “America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree. My full testimony below:”

Bizarrely, Gabbard accompanied this text with a video clip of her congressional testimony in March which in no way validates anything she says in her post. Nowhere in the clip does she utter anything about Iran being weeks to months from a nuclear weapon, and she explicitly says the words “the IC [Intelligence Community] continues to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized a nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

A recent report from CNN says that according to US intelligence sources Iran is not “weeks to months” from a nuclear weapon but years, reporting that Tehran is “up to three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to a target of its choosing.”

This kind of post-truth society behavior, where one tells people they’re not seeing what’s directly in front of their eyes, is the kind of thing you only expect from Donald Trump and his most obsequious bootlickers. And what we are witnessing here is Tulsi Gabbard getting down on her knees and putting tongue to leather.

Tulsi Gabbard is a warmongering asshole, and a liar. She is helping to deceive the world into yet another horrible middle eastern war, and if she and her fellow warmongers succeed her words will go down in history as among the most depraved lies ever told.

This is the same person who tweeted back in March, “President Trump IS the President of Peace. He is ending bloodshed across the world and will deliver lasting peace in the Middle East.”

This is also the person who attacked Trump’s hawkishness on Iran constantly while campaigning for president as a Democrat in the 2020 primary race.

“Intel officials & politicians led us into Iraq war,” Gabbard tweeted in 2019. “Now Trump’s using the same playbook to lead our country into war with Iran. The cost in lives & treasure will be infinitely greater than the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, & Syria, and will undermine our ntnl security.”

“The main responsibility of the president is to keep Americans safe. Trump has failed — undermining our national security by tearing up the Iran nuclear deal, threatening military action, bringing us closer to war with Iran that will be far worse than war in Iraq,” reads another 2019 tweet.

“They are setting the stage for a war with Iran that would prove to be far more costly, far more devastating and dangerous than anything that we saw in the Iraq War,” Gabbard said of the Trump administration during a 2019 interview on ABC.

This fraudster has built an entire political career out of pretending to oppose war and militarism in order to win the support of Americans who are sick of pouring blood and treasure into the US slaughter machine, opportunistically drifting to whatever corner of the political spectrum would offer her the most power, and then when she got as high as she can go she sold all her stated principles to the furthest extent possible at the earliest opportunity.

Pee fetish porn stars have more dignity and integrity.

I feel so stupid for having bought into Gabbard’s antiwar schtick early on. Fuck this asshole, fuck Trump, fuck Israel, and fuck the US empire.

