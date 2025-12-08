Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

The US State Department has renamed the US Institute of Peace the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, proclaiming that it did so “to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history.”

“President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace,” tweeted Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the announcement.

Earlier this year the president’s intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard made a similar social media post, tweeting that “President Trump IS the President of Peace. He is ending bloodshed across the world and will deliver lasting peace in the Middle East.”

This would be the same President Trump who has bombed Somalia more times in the last year than presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama did in their combined twelve years in office.

The same President Trump who is bombing boats in the Caribbean and openly ramping up for a disastrous regime change military intervention in Venezuela at this very moment, with his Chairman of the Joint Chiefs declaring that Americans can expect a coming war “in our neighborhood”.

The same President Trump who has spent an entire year pouring weapons into the horrific US proxy war in Ukraine despite promising throughout his entire campaign to end the conflict on day one.

The same President Trump who helped Israel incinerate Gaza for months before suckering the world with a fake “ceasefire” deal which as of this writing has seen at least 373 Palestinians murdered by Israel in just two months since taking effect, while a nightmarish surveillance system is constructed around the survivors.

The same President Trump who risked a horrifying escalation in the middle east by bombing Iran.

The same President Trump who slaughtered hundreds of civilians in his murderous bombing campaign in Yemen earlier this year.

The same President Trump who spent all year ignoring the UAE-backed genocide in Sudan until he was given a nudge by none other genocidal Saudi tyrant Mohammed bin Salman.

The same President Trump who spent his entire first term advancing the longstanding agendas of warmongering DC swamp monsters by starving Venezuela, backing Saudi Arabia’s genocidal atrocities in Yemen, ramping up cold war escalations against Russia which paved the way to the conflict in Ukraine, imprisoning Julian Assange for exposing US war crimes, staging brutal regime change ops in Iran, occupying Syrian oil fields with the goal of facilitating regime change, assassinating General Soleimani, and expanding the US murder machine around the world.

This rhetoric about Trump being the “President of Peace” is just that: rhetoric. It’s words. This administration has been taking credit for resolving a bunch of conflicts it either made up, didn’t help resolve, or was an active belligerent in, while in actual reality turning the gears of the imperial war machine as rapidly as any other president the United States has ever had.

Trump campaigned on being a president of peace and continues to stake his personal reputation on big talk about peacemaking, but in terms of concrete action he’s just as much of a warmonger as the psychopaths who came before him.

There is no basis to continue to support Trump if you are opposed to war. You can support him because he “triggers the libs” or “fights wokeness” or whatever other dopey culture war reason you want if that’s what you’re into, because he absolutely does feed into that nonsense. But if you support him because you think he’s making peace, draining the swamp, or sticking up for the little guy, you’re just plain delusional.

Feature image via the US Department of State.