Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
5h

Americans are VERY good at willful ignorance.. The best in the world, actually.

A trait developed over generations ever since the genocide of the native American population.

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Bunch of debt slaves talk bout "freedom" lol

Ppl with six teeth support ppl with six yachts..

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"The American people like their bullshit out front, where they can get a good, strong whiff of it"

-George Carlin

youtube.com/shorts/hSYNZ1yjtUE

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
5h

None of this is unexpected. A land of greed and lack of morality.

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