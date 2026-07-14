Reading by Tim Foley:

The middle east continues to burn under the administration of the self-proclaimed “President of Peace”. Donald Trump says he’s “reinstating” the US blockade on Iranian ports after reportedly green lighting Saudi Arabia to reignite its war on Yemen.

Trump and his handlers built a whole political platform out of “no more endless wars” and then immediately changed the Defense Department to the Department of War and started launching never ending wars.

Being a Trump supporter in 2026 is like staying best friends with a man who stole your wife. He’s deceived and betrayed you at every turn and you’re still swinging from his nuts? That’s cucky, humiliating behavior.

He promised to end the wars, and instead he started a new war.

He promised the Iran war would be over in a few weeks, and months later it shows no sign of stopping.

He promised to put America first, and instead he’s putting Israel first.

He promised to cut government waste, and he’s pouring unfathomable amounts of treasure into the military-industrial complex.

He promised to drain the swamp, and he became the single most corrupt president in US history.

He promised to fight the deep state, and went on to promote the longstanding agendas of the most evil people in Washington and Langley which even his terrible predecessors had resisted.

These are all objective, indisputable facts. If you disagree with any of them, it’s because you’re performing ridiculous mental contortions to justify your groveling support for a man who has betrayed you.

It’s so self-debasing. Get up off the floor, pull your tongue back into your head, and have some fucking dignity.

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Everyone currently saying “I disagreed with Lindsey Graham on many things, but” is telling you they didn’t actually disagree with Lindsey Graham all that much.

“I disliked his politics, but — “ You liked his politics a lot more than I did, that’s for damn sure. That’s why you are sad that he is dead while I am happy.

If you’re in any way sad that a 71 year-old warmongering psychopath died, it’s because you didn’t care about his victims. You didn’t care about the populations he was constantly pushing to incinerate with high-tech war machinery. If you did, you wouldn’t feel inclined to mourn the passing of their abuser.

If you’re expressing condolences for Lindsey Graham’s death, you’re saying you care more about looking like a kind and caring person than you care about actually being one.

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Whenever I read a new report about Israeli prison abuses, I think about how horrifying it would be to be a Palestinian captured alive by the IDF. You know they’re going to torture you. You know they’re going to rape you. Probably over and over again, for months. If you’re a devout Muslim, killing yourself is off the table. You just have to sit there knowing you’re going to be plunged into hell on earth.

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When an apartheid state does evil things I will criticize it.

Tell me I’m not allowed to criticize the apartheid state and I’ll criticize it even more.

Use government power to stomp out criticism of the apartheid state and I’ll make criticism of the apartheid state my full-time job.

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Liberal Zionists tell me, “Most Israelis disapprove of Netanyahu!”

I tell them, nobody gives a fuck. No one cares which apartheid political party Israelis prefer. Nobody cares which genocidal political leader they’d rather have as their prime minister. Every Israeli faction is evil and is supported by evil people.

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It’s funny how they call it “generative artificial intelligence” when it neither generates anything nor exhibits intelligence. It just copies the stuff humans said and did.

It doesn’t come up with its own ideas. It shows no signs of insight, understanding or creativity. They keep needing to feed it human-generated material in order to improve it because it’s incapable of generating its own material.

We haven’t created artificial intelligence, we’ve created a toy that regurgitates our own intelligence back at us.

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Feature image by Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States — IMG_7157, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117983428