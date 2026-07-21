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wrknight's avatar
wrknight
1h

"But Trump was never well-intentioned."

That's for damned sure. First, he fully intended to milk the office of President for every nickel he could possibly get. Second, he fully intended to reward his backers and punish anyone who disagreed, disobeyed or condemned anything he said or did. Third, he fully intended to create as much chaos in the world as possible. Fourth, he fully intended to become king forever.

And the Republicans are all for it. Hail to the Chief!

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Barry Eisler's avatar
Barry Eisler
1h

Obviously a minor thing, but I've noticed our rulers and the establishment media organs like the NYT who serve them have swapped out the traditional "wounded" soldiers in favor of "injured." Injured is the more common and less emotionally resonant word, and thus preferable as part of the government's ongoing attempts to obscure the costs of this latest war. See also "defense" spending rather than "military" spending, and "privacy advocates" rather than "privacy defenders," and of course many others.

I recommend against adopting the propagandistic lingo. American soldiers are being wounded (and killed) by bombs, not injured like a toddler falling off a swing.

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