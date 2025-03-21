Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Trump is butchering children in Gaza, stomping out free speech in the US, bombing Yemen for Israel, and preparing for full-scale war with Iran in plans which reportedly include the possible use of nuclear weapons.

And from what I can see, Trump supporters are mostly fine with it. Everything the so-called MAGA movement claims to stand for is a lie.

“MAGA” is just Republicans doing Republican things. Ten years ago the GOP started wallpapering over its shattered reputation from the Bush administration with a right wing populist message which purported to oppose neoconservative war agendas, support free speech, seek to drain the swamp, and put America first. In practice what we are seeing is Trump murdering and warmongering in the middle east just like Bush, rolling out freakish authoritarian agendas in the US just like Bush, advancing longstanding neoconservative agendas just like Bush, and putting Israel first just like every Republican for decades.

Trump is all the most evil things Bush was, but MAGA morons pretend he’s something different because he put on a red hat. Dumbest, most pathetic and fraudulent political faction in existence.

❖

As footage of dead kids in Gaza fills your social media timeline once again, keep in mind that the reason the empire has worked so hard to stomp out all criticism of Israel’s western-backed atrocities is because our rulers planned on sponsoring a lot more atrocities and murdering a lot more kids.

❖

Ever trip on how Israel and its western backers keep calling this a “war”? What’s happening in Gaza is not a war, it’s a few thousand guys with homemade rockets fighting an entire empire, and Israel isn’t even focused on them — it’s focused on the entire population of Gaza.

States often try to avoid using the word “war” to describe their actions due to people’s negative associations with it. The US likes to call its wars “humanitarian interventions”. Russia called its invasion of Ukraine a “Special Military Operation”. But Israel immediately rushed in to call its naked ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza a “war”, as did its western allies and their propaganda press. Why is that?

I will tell you why. It’s to justify permanently taking Gaza away from the Palestinians. Israel has an established track record of using the wars it has fought to grab up more territory, which its apologists then justify by saying things like “Yeah well they lost a war in 1967, you lose territory when you fight a war and lose.” They’re laying the narrative foundation to make sure everyone in the future will see Gaza in the same light after they annex it, purge it of Palestinians, and replace them with Jews.

That’s all this has ever been: not a war with Hamas, but another Israeli land grab. There are mountains of evidence that Israeli officials let October 7 happen on purpose in order to justify this land grab, and they’ve been framing this as a “war” ever since to make sure they can get away with it.

Framing this as a war has other benefits to be sure, such as framing the civilians and civilian infrastructure it has been deliberately targeting as “collateral damage” instead of systematic extermination and demolition. But first and foremost this is about the expansion of Israeli territory.

❖

A new Economist/YouGov poll has found that most Republicans believe protesting your government should be legal—except for protests against Israel. When it comes to protesting Israel a majority of Republicans either believe it should be illegal or are not sure.

I don’t even know what to say to this. Imagine being someone answering those polling questions and not taking your own answers as a call to do some serious self-reflection. Imagine coming right out and admitting something like this about yourself, and then not changing.

❖

It’s the people going “HAHA GAZA’S ON FIRE I BET YOU WISH YOU’D VOTED FOR KAMALA NOW” who really get to me. This is exactly why the Democrats lost: because they saw Gaza as nothing more than a political plaything to be ignored when inconvenient and gloated about when convenient. This is just a game to these assholes.

These freaks spent months shouting down everyone who protested against the genocidal atrocities of Joe Biden and dismissing anyone who had a problem with Harris refusing to put any daylight between herself and the president on this extremely important issue. Now that Trump is continuing Biden’s genocide they’re somehow acting like they’re on the right side of history? Fuck off you obnoxious shitstains.

_________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Featured image via Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)