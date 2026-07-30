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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
4h

After reading Caitlin's review of "Earth's Greatest Enemy", I bought it from Vimeo so that I could share it. It should be required watching for every politician and CEO who is part of or who supports making money and more money. War and more war. Especially for Americans and Israelis, but really, for everyone. It is not an easy, fun watch, but it is the sad truth. I have been thinking about it all day. Trump and all those too afraid to call him on his insanity are directing the US military and supporting the Israeli military thereby being complicit in the destruction of the earth.

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cal lash's avatar
cal lash
4h

Trump and his hordes are deconstructionists. In the worst way. Psychopaths on steroids.

And Boy George dosent research.

Bibi and maniacal Zionists instituted every psychological program they could manufacture to ensure Hamas attacked.

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