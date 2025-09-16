Caitlin’s Newsletter

Ginnie
I have always rejected the excuse that poverty, struggle, or alienation somehow cause people to become racist, hateful, or violent. That narrative has always served one purpose: to absolve bad people of responsibility for their choices. It paints them as victims instead of what they are, namely adults making conscious decisions, including the decision to hate.

There are millions of people who are economically devastated, disenfranchised, shut out of opportunity, working two jobs and still unable to pay rent or provide a future for their kids. And you know what? They don’t turn into bigots. They don’t fetishize cruelty. They don’t salivate at the idea of crushing the most vulnerable people in society or buying alligator alcatraz merch so that they fantasize about immigrants escaping the swamp to be torn to shreds.

I myself am angry at Obama's betrayal of the working class, and I am not taking it out onm black people.

But the fact that so many others are, and that this gave rise to MAGA, makes something crystal clear: these people didn’t become racist and hateful. They always were. They just finally felt permission to show it. MAGA didn’t radicalize them, it unmasked them.

And yet people keep making excuses. Many on the Left insist on casting MAGA as some kind of victim class. That is a dangerous lie. These people are not confused. They are not misled. They are going into this eyes wide open, because they ultimately like the message and agree with it. They admire the hatred, they agree with the racism, the cruelty, the authoritarianism, and yes even the open, sleazy misogyny. They don’t just tolerate it. They cheer it.

People do what they wanna do and act how they want to. No one is making them.

MM
"One of the many naive mistakes I made when I first started this commentary gig was taking Trump supporters at their word when they said they support things like free speech, ending wars, and dismantling the deep state. I thought they can’t be all bad, because they’re saying they’re on the same side as me with many important issues that I care about."

Oh, Caitlin, I love you to death but you were oh so naive! :)

As a Canadian who has observed the US media and political landscape quite intensely since I was a news-obsessed teenager, I can tell you that going back all the way to at least 1995 (when Newt Gingrich came onto the scene), all Republicans lie, cheat, and steal.

And let's not forget their golden rule: Every accusation is a confession.

From McCarthyism to "Freedom Fries".

From "Mission Accomplished" to fighting "anti-semitism".

I always compared the Republicans more to the Taliban, actually.

Democrats are no saints, obviously, but they don't have that quite powerful culture war card to play. Plus, as I've mentioned before, right-wingers, seem to get a pass if they lie, cheat, or steal. There are basically no consequences for their terrible actions.

The Republicans are very good at screaming bloody murder and getting enough attention from the media to give their manufactured outrage legitimacy. Meanwhile, the Democrats have AIPAC-funded Zionists and "liberal" commentators like the NYT's Ezra Klein who wrote that "Charlie Kirk Was Practicing Politics the Right Way".

Once again I have to ask, how the fuck does this nightmare end?

