Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
3hEdited

Society in general can't see this dystopian onslaught, either suffering from willful blindness or self-induced dystopia myopia.

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Sandra Lee's avatar
Sandra Lee
3h

You are so right, dear Caitlin. Cop City in Atlanta here in the USA is designed to train police in urban warfare. Who do you think are the targets? Us.

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