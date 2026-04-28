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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5hEdited

Consider the progenitors: Musk, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Stephen Cohen. Ring any Zionist bells? Believe we can expect AI from these sociopaths that functions cleanly in the public interest? Really? In that case, got a bridge to sell you.

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Jack DePalma's avatar
Jack DePalma
5h

Mark Twain - "It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so"

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