Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
xianshep's avatar
xianshep
6h

I wore a Keffiyeh while driving for Uber and suddenly - after years of nearly perfect ratings - started to get a number of one-stars with "not polite" (boilerplate) comments. ZERO comments or discussions during rides, of course. Cowards.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Stuart Estrine's avatar
Stuart Estrine
6hEdited

Actually, grotesque displays of support for the Zionist entity’s genocide of the Palestinians such as the one reported on here, ironically, do a great deal of harm to the ruling class’s narrative relative to the Zionist entity and much to rally support for the Palestinians. By carrying on as they did prior to October 7th the supporters of Israel belie an incomprehensible callousness presented in a context of self delusion that is obvious to any sane person. As the last bastion of a 500 year rampage by the degenerate West Israel is in its death throes. Support for the Zionist usurpers is concentrated primarily in the middle aged and elderly in the degenerate West. The young have a clear understanding of the role Israel plays in the world and aren’t having it.

Glory to Palestine !

Glory to the Axis of Resistance !

I’m Jewish.

Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture