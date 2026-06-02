Reading by Tim Foley:

Multiple far right Israeli ministers attended New York City’s Israel Day Parade on Sunday, including Israel’s genocidal finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich is ideologically not significantly different from a Nazi. Which means New York City just hosted a Nazi parade that was attended by thousands of people.

New York officials are acting shocked and appalled by Smotrich’s appearance at the march, but “I can’t believe there were Israeli officials at the Israel parade” is kind of a hard sell. This is just what supporting Israel looks like: standing shoulder to shoulder with genocidal extremists and making common cause with them. That’s what Israel is.

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Americans are growing concerned about the latest Israeli military nightmare, which of course means it’s time for Axios to publish another article telling them the president has got it all under control.

The latest Axios narrative management op is titled “Trump fumes at Netanyahu in call on Lebanon,” claiming the president admonished the Israeli prime minister that he is “fucking crazy” over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon, saying “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

As usual the article was authored by Israeli intelligence insider Barak Ravid, who has made an entire career out of falsely reporting that the US president is furious with Netanyahu and is moments away from twisting Israel’s arm to make peace.

Some Barak Ravid headlines from the Biden administration include the following:

Biden “running out” of patience with Bibi as Gaza war hits 100 days

Scoop: Biden in “frustrating” call told Bibi to solve Palestinian tax revenue issue

Biden’s ultimatum to Bibi: Change Gaza policy or we will

White House temperature is “very high” ahead of Biden-Bibi call

“We won’t support you”: Inside Biden’s ultimatum to Bibi

Israel and U.S. deeply divided in meeting on key Rafah operation issues

Biden and Bibi “red lines” for Rafah put them on a collision course

Biden-Bibi clash escalates as U.S. accused of undermining Israeli government

Biden and Netanyahu hold first call in a month amid public split

Biden breaks with Netanyahu but sticks with Israel

Biden on hot mic: Told Bibi we needed “come to Jesus” meeting on Gaza

Biden, in rare criticism, warns Netanyahu that Israel risks losing global support

Biden, in rare criticism of Bibi, says pause in Gaza fighting should have come sooner

Scoop: Blinken warns Israeli officials global pressure will grow longer war goes on

Israeli minister lambasted at White House about Gaza and war strategy

Scoop: Biden tells Bibi he’s not in it for a year of war in Gaza

Blinken unloads on Bibi: “You need a coherent plan” or face disaster in Gaza

Scoop: White House cancels meeting, scolds Netanyahu in protest over video

Netanyahu irked by “critical” Harris comments

Needless to say, Biden continued shipping weapons to Israel throughout the Gaza holocaust until the moment he left office in January of last year. There was never any meaningful conflict between the White House and Tel Aviv then, and we may safely assume that there there is no meaningful conflict between the White House and Tel Aviv today. As Antiwar’s Dave DeCamp notes, the Israeli press are reporting that Netanyahu’s planned attack on Beirut has been drawn up in coordination with Washington.

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A new UN report accuses Israel of rape and sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners, yet another entry into the mountains upon mountains of evidence for this already well-established fact.

It’s crazy how the actual, serious hasbara narrative about all these reports is that there’s a giant global antisemitic conspiracy in which all humanitarian institutions are collaborating with mainstream news outlets in a sinister plot to make Israel look bad.

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The Zionist PR operation StopAntisemitism has a multi-paragraph post up on Twitter right now complaining that a hospital receptionist wore a keffiyeh at work, and it made a Jewish woman feel upset.

That’s it. That’s the whole entire story. A Jewish person’s feelings felt upset about a piece of cloth. People are getting ripped to shreds by Israeli bombs in Lebanon and Gaza, but this is what we all need to focus on.

When people talk about “skyrocketing levels of antisemitic incidents”, it’s mostly just stuff like this.

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Australia’s antisemitism czar released a document which simultaneously asserts that “Antisemitism and antizionism are both expressions of hatred towards Jews” AND that “It is antisemitic to conflate the policies of the Israeli government with the views of Jewish Australians”.

These two sentences are contradictory and mutually exclusive. They cannot both be true. If it’s wrong to conflate all Jews with Israel, then it cannot be right to conflate a rejection of the pro-Israel political ideology with a hatred toward all Jews. It’s either one or the other. It can’t be both.

Just in case you wanted a little more insight into how absurd and incoherent this fake “antisemitism” panic is.

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