TJ
5h

I think the Deep state Killed Charlie Kirk. Either Mossad or the CIA or some part of the American government. I also now believe the Trump shooting was staged.

Charlie Kirk used to be a Israel loyalist. He feared that Israel would kill him if he started criticizing Israel, not much, but when you have sold your soul, even a bad word means you crossed the line. He let anti-zionists speak at his events. Someone shoots at his neck, and it wasn't your average civilian. It looked professional. The suspect arrested turned out to be a decoy so the real shooter could run away, this was carefully planned. Benjamin Netanyahu tweets about it just minutes after.

Which triggers the questions:

Why Charlie Kirk of all people?

Dude is basically conservative slop packed for Gen Z, he is not a politician but he is influential enough, and by killing him now they got rid of someone who could be a problem in the future, he was a rabid Zionist but he took free speech seriously, something they won't ever allow.

But...Why?

It happened just hours ago and we barely know anything, but he was the perfect victim at the perfect time. 9/11 remembrance is tomorrow, and you can expect every social media and political figure for the next days to say "LOOK AT WHAT THE LEFTISTS HAD DONE TO THIS COUNTRY" Or something like that. They will undoubtly martyrize his death to clear the path for more extremist figures, don't forget at any moment that divide and conquer is their specialty.

More evidence of Charlie’s tepid anti-zionism:

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheDeprogram/comments/1ndzmyb/charli_kirk_mentioned_he_was_getting_messages/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

All this stuff is reminiscent of the Reichstag fire in Nazi Germany where we still don’t know who did it.

Another thing that is very strange is the trump admin releasing an AI video of trump addressing the nation for this shooting when he didn’t address the nation for the 2 democrat lawmakers getting killed or for any other mass shootings that happens especially the ones where kids were killed on the same day as Kirk. He is trying to generate violent hatred for the liberals.

https://youtu.be/-q1N6Akpz9c?feature=shared

Also why AI? Is Trump dead and the admin is trying to accelerate fascism now that they lost their golden boy?

He used to be an Israel loyalist

He feared ‘Israel would kill him’

He started mildly criticizing Israel

He said Epstein was Mossad

He let anti-Zionists speak at his events

Zionist media started attacking him

Someone shot his jugular 200 yards away

Netanyahu tweets within minutes

Patsy gets arrested & acts guilty

Assassin escapes without a trace

Netanyahu tweets longer message

Something tells me they’re not going to tell us the truth about who killed Charlie Kirk…

Tenggara
5h

So…they’re not blaming Muslims are they? That’s a win for me. Perhaps Democrats and Republicans can sort it out amongst themselves and burn the country to the ground and save the world from their evilness

