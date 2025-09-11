Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):
American rightists have been losing their fucking minds about the Charlie Kirk assassination, bawling their eyes out and babbling about “civil war” and how ready they are to use any amount of violence to crush the “radical left”.
The president himself suggested that Kirk was a victim of “radical left political violence” and said he’ll be taking action against groups and individuals who he views as responsible for it.
“My Administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it,” Trump said in a speech after the assassination, adding that “radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives” and complaining that “those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”
All this despite the fact that as of this writing there is no evidence whatsoever that Kirk’s killing was motivated by left-wing ideology. The assassin appears to have been able to successfully escape after the killing, so nothing is known about what their motives were. Rightists are braying for civil war and demanding sweeping new authoritarian measures to crush what passes for the political “left” in the United States these days, based on nothing but vibes and feelings.
I myself have a hard time believing the narrative that Kirk’s assassin was a blue-haired they/them Antifa ninja who had developed the skills and training necessary to shoot a high-profile individual through the jugular at 200 yards and then execute an elaborate escape plan, and yet chose to use all those abilities to murder some divisive pundit instead of Trump or somebody with real power. That doesn’t make much sense to me.
It seems a lot more likely as of this writing that Kirk was assassinated by one of the usual types of sniper assassins — someone whose job is assassinating people, or some weird, fringey right winger (I’m seeing people online say that Kirk was despised by white supremacists). There are all kinds of motives someone can have for assassinating a prominent political operative, and not all of them are ideological or personal. As things stand right now there is no evidence for any of them.
I don’t have much else to say on the subject, other than to tie it back in to the genocide in Gaza. Charlie Kirk was an enthusiastic cheerleader and propagandist for the Gaza holocaust, and the right wingers who’ve been talking about how gruesome they find the video of his assassination are accidentally confessing that they haven’t been watching the footage that’s being produced by the mass atrocity they support. If they had, someone getting shot in the throat wouldn’t feel like such a big deal to them. I saw more shocking things today before my morning coffee.
The same day Charlie Kirk was killed, at least 72 Palestinians were killed in the genocide he supported. The Palestinians killed in Gaza on that day collectively mattered at least 72 times more than Charlie Kirk, but his death received many orders of magnitude more attention from the mainstream press and from western political discourse. Westerners do not regard Palestinians as fully human.
So on this particular day I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of everyone in Gaza who’ve been massacred by bombs and bullets every single day for the last two years with the facilitation of the US government and cheered on by wealthy Republican pundits.
I don’t believe anything positive will be gained by Charlie Kirk’s death; he was a mediocre man who will be easily replaced by the next mediocre man in the right wing punditry pecking order. But he was also a piece of shit, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise just because he’s dead now.
Feature image via Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)
I think the Deep state Killed Charlie Kirk. Either Mossad or the CIA or some part of the American government. I also now believe the Trump shooting was staged.
Charlie Kirk used to be a Israel loyalist. He feared that Israel would kill him if he started criticizing Israel, not much, but when you have sold your soul, even a bad word means you crossed the line. He let anti-zionists speak at his events. Someone shoots at his neck, and it wasn't your average civilian. It looked professional. The suspect arrested turned out to be a decoy so the real shooter could run away, this was carefully planned. Benjamin Netanyahu tweets about it just minutes after.
Which triggers the questions:
Why Charlie Kirk of all people?
Dude is basically conservative slop packed for Gen Z, he is not a politician but he is influential enough, and by killing him now they got rid of someone who could be a problem in the future, he was a rabid Zionist but he took free speech seriously, something they won't ever allow.
But...Why?
It happened just hours ago and we barely know anything, but he was the perfect victim at the perfect time. 9/11 remembrance is tomorrow, and you can expect every social media and political figure for the next days to say "LOOK AT WHAT THE LEFTISTS HAD DONE TO THIS COUNTRY" Or something like that. They will undoubtly martyrize his death to clear the path for more extremist figures, don't forget at any moment that divide and conquer is their specialty.
More evidence of Charlie’s tepid anti-zionism:
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheDeprogram/comments/1ndzmyb/charli_kirk_mentioned_he_was_getting_messages/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button
All this stuff is reminiscent of the Reichstag fire in Nazi Germany where we still don’t know who did it.
Another thing that is very strange is the trump admin releasing an AI video of trump addressing the nation for this shooting when he didn’t address the nation for the 2 democrat lawmakers getting killed or for any other mass shootings that happens especially the ones where kids were killed on the same day as Kirk. He is trying to generate violent hatred for the liberals.
https://youtu.be/-q1N6Akpz9c?feature=shared
Also why AI? Is Trump dead and the admin is trying to accelerate fascism now that they lost their golden boy?
He used to be an Israel loyalist
He feared ‘Israel would kill him’
He started mildly criticizing Israel
He said Epstein was Mossad
He let anti-Zionists speak at his events
Zionist media started attacking him
Someone shot his jugular 200 yards away
Netanyahu tweets within minutes
Patsy gets arrested & acts guilty
Assassin escapes without a trace
Netanyahu tweets longer message
Something tells me they’re not going to tell us the truth about who killed Charlie Kirk…
So…they’re not blaming Muslims are they? That’s a win for me. Perhaps Democrats and Republicans can sort it out amongst themselves and burn the country to the ground and save the world from their evilness