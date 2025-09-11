Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

American rightists have been losing their fucking minds about the Charlie Kirk assassination, bawling their eyes out and babbling about “civil war” and how ready they are to use any amount of violence to crush the “radical left”.

The president himself suggested that Kirk was a victim of “radical left political violence” and said he’ll be taking action against groups and individuals who he views as responsible for it.

“My Administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it,” Trump said in a speech after the assassination, adding that “radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives” and complaining that “those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

All this despite the fact that as of this writing there is no evidence whatsoever that Kirk’s killing was motivated by left-wing ideology. The assassin appears to have been able to successfully escape after the killing, so nothing is known about what their motives were. Rightists are braying for civil war and demanding sweeping new authoritarian measures to crush what passes for the political “left” in the United States these days, based on nothing but vibes and feelings.

I myself have a hard time believing the narrative that Kirk’s assassin was a blue-haired they/them Antifa ninja who had developed the skills and training necessary to shoot a high-profile individual through the jugular at 200 yards and then execute an elaborate escape plan, and yet chose to use all those abilities to murder some divisive pundit instead of Trump or somebody with real power. That doesn’t make much sense to me.

It seems a lot more likely as of this writing that Kirk was assassinated by one of the usual types of sniper assassins — someone whose job is assassinating people, or some weird, fringey right winger (I’m seeing people online say that Kirk was despised by white supremacists). There are all kinds of motives someone can have for assassinating a prominent political operative, and not all of them are ideological or personal. As things stand right now there is no evidence for any of them.

I don’t have much else to say on the subject, other than to tie it back in to the genocide in Gaza. Charlie Kirk was an enthusiastic cheerleader and propagandist for the Gaza holocaust, and the right wingers who’ve been talking about how gruesome they find the video of his assassination are accidentally confessing that they haven’t been watching the footage that’s being produced by the mass atrocity they support. If they had, someone getting shot in the throat wouldn’t feel like such a big deal to them. I saw more shocking things today before my morning coffee.

The same day Charlie Kirk was killed, at least 72 Palestinians were killed in the genocide he supported. The Palestinians killed in Gaza on that day collectively mattered at least 72 times more than Charlie Kirk, but his death received many orders of magnitude more attention from the mainstream press and from western political discourse. Westerners do not regard Palestinians as fully human.

So on this particular day I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of everyone in Gaza who’ve been massacred by bombs and bullets every single day for the last two years with the facilitation of the US government and cheered on by wealthy Republican pundits.

I don’t believe anything positive will be gained by Charlie Kirk’s death; he was a mediocre man who will be easily replaced by the next mediocre man in the right wing punditry pecking order. But he was also a piece of shit, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise just because he’s dead now.

Feature image via Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)