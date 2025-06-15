Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This was all so, so avoidable. The US and Israel sprinted straight at this war, cruising past off-ramp after off-ramp. The Iran nuclear deal was working as intended. Israel could have negotiated an agreement with the Palestinians, thereby cooling things off with both the Palestinian resistance and with Hezbollah long before October 7. The US empire didn’t have to insist on hegemonic control over the entire region.

There was no good reason there couldn’t have been peace. It was right there, ripe for the picking. Begging to be picked. Practically leaping into our hands. It was only by the most tenacious of efforts by the very worst people in the world that we wound up here. It is only by those same efforts by those same terrible people that we continue along this horrifying trajectory instead of taking the final off-ramp.

Peace is still there for the taking. It’s being actively sabotaged by the very worst among us.

Obama’s Iran deal was working. It was working. Iran was still challenging US/Israeli hegemony in the region, but it wasn’t building a nuke and was following the rules. And Trump shredded it to start all this shit. It was never about nukes, it’s about dominating the middle east.

Remember Americans, you’re getting sicker and poorer as your government deprives you of even the bare minimum social safety nets people in other countries get to have while sending in the marines to quash protests in LA, so it’s important that you get very, very angry at Iran.

Watching the internet’s glee at Israel getting smashed with missiles is like watching the internet’s glee at that Irishman beating up that Israeli cage fighter the other day, but with two whole countries.

Imagine living in a nation that’s so evil and reviled that people love watching you get hit.

I have never in my life been more worried about a coming false flag attack than I am right now. There are powers who will easily have the means, motive and opportunity to pull off such an operation in order to drum up support for the US entering Israel’s war.

When Israel started bombing Iran I wrote a piece joking that The New York Times was about to publish a bunch of articles about antisemitism and what an innocent little victim Israel is. Today, as a nightmare military conflict unfolds that Israel started without any provocation whatsoever, The New York Times editorial board has published an article titled “Antisemitism Is an Urgent Problem. Too Many People Are Making Excuses.”

You really can’t satirize these freaks.

Israel isn’t just exposing itself, it’s exposing its supporters. It’s showing us that we’re surrounded by psychopaths who think genocide is fine. Friends. Family members. Coworkers. They all have a big fat “I WOULD’VE SUPPORTED HITLER IN NAZI GERMANY” sign around their necks now.

The closest most Trumpists ever get to opposing war with Iran is “It’s not our fight and we should stay out of it,” which is just imaginary nonsense. Everything that’s happening right now is happening precisely BECAUSE the US is involved in Israel’s wars. The US is involved PRESENTLY. To say “It’s not our fight and we should stay out of it” is to take your stand in an imaginary fantasy land where the US hasn’t been balls deep inside Israel’s warmongering this entire time.

The US has spent the last two years pouring weapons into Israel and bolstering its air defenses to help it attack its neighbors with impunity. Israeli intelligence services operate hand in glove with US intelligence services. The Pentagon is moving two destroyers toward the eastern Mediterranean as you read this.

The actual antiwar position for Americans is not telling the US government to stay out of Israel’s wars, it’s telling the US government to GET out of Israel’s wars. Telling it to stop helping Israel inflict the mass military violence it is inflicting with increasing recklessness in ways which threaten to wreck the global economy and plunge the entire region into chaos and instability for generations.

The challenge isn’t KEEPING the US out of Israel’s wars, it’s GETTING the US out of Israel’s wars. THAT is where the push should be.

