Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Israel has launched an extensive series of airstrikes on Iran.

The western media are of course unquestioningly regurgitating the Israeli government’s evidence-free claim that these strikes were “preemptive”.

The Trump regime is attempting to spin this as a completely unilateral Israeli attack which had nothing to do with the United States — a claim you could be forgiven for believing if you were born yesterday.

Here’s a list of future headlines we can expect from The New York Times:

- Iranian strikes rock Israel in unprovoked attack.

- Israeli families take shelter amid antisemitic terror bombing.

- Israeli defense minister: U.S. campus protesters somehow knew about Iranian strikes in advance, indicating Tehran coordination.

- Trump privately voices frustration with Netanyahu over Iran conflict the U.S. is just passively, innocently witnessing.

- American Jews feeling anxious, unsupported amid spiraling wars in the Middle East.

- Opinion: I feared for my life during airstrikes on Tel Aviv. Nobody in the world can possibly understand what this is like.

- Opinion: Is the U.S. at risk of being drawn into another Middle Eastern war?

- Opinion: Is the U.S. stumbling into another Middle Eastern war?

- Opinion: Is the U.S. accidentally oopsie poopsie bungling into another Middle Eastern war?

- Opinion: Is the U.S. being dragged kicking and screaming into a war in the Middle East, something it historically tries to avoid at all cost?

- US launches strikes on Iran in preemptive attack.

- Opinion: Is the U.S. being sucked into a third world war?

- Opinion: Is the U.S. tumbling headlong into a nuclear exchange with Russia and China?

- Opinion: The sky is darkening as nuclear radiation creeps across our land, so we must all come together and condemn Hamas.

- Opinion: The earth is a barren wasteland. Nothing remains. Check on your Jewish friends.

_______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my mailing list, social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Feature image via Adobe Stock.