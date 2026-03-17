Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
24m

Cancel Israel.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
27m

Time to pull the plug indeed. This is why I just wrote that the US is actually losing to Iran — and that’s actually a good thing. Zionism finally gets stopped: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-us-is-losing-the-iran-conflict

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