Reading by Tim Foley:

This is what it looks like when you give Zionists everything they want. This is Zionism put into practice.

The wars.

The massacres.

The bombed-out schools and hospitals.

The millions of displaced individuals.

The invasion of Lebanon

The explosions carpeting Tehran.

The hollowed-out moonscape of Gaza.

The horrific pogroms in the West Bank.

The child amputees.

The smell of rotting corpses.

The assassinated doctors and journalists.

The blackened sky and the poisoned water.

The nonstop deluge of brain-melting propaganda.

The aggressive promotion of Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism.

The erosion of free speech rights throughout the western world.

The corrupt warmongering politicians.

The legions of online hasbara trolls.

The soaring fuel prices.

Money which could pay for social services buying bombs for Israel instead.

All the death, destruction, instability and suffering that’s being visited upon countless civilians throughout west Asia.

This is Zionism. This is what it looks like when you apply the political ideology of forcibly imposing the existence of a Jewish ethnonationalist apartheid state on historic Palestine. This is it. You’re looking at it.

There is no alternate-reality version of Zionism where all these nightmares are not happening. There is no other kind of Zionism out there waiting in the wings. The liberal Zionist fantasy of a peaceful, egalitarian Israel is just that: a fantasy. It has never existed in real life.

In real life Israel cannot exist without nonstop violence and abuse. It’s like a house that will fall down if it’s not in a constant state of construction. At some point you realize the house should never have been built where it was built, and that steps need to be taken to rectify this error.

Zionism is a failed experiment. How do we know? Look around you.

Time to pull the plug.

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