Citizen
They refused a Visa for Candace Owens because they said if she came here she would be "divisive":

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-10-15/high-court-upholds-ministers-block-visa-candace-owens/105893248

Just on what planet is a visit by the President of the World's premier genocidal apartheid rogue state and one of the most horrific entities to have existed in world history, not divisive?!

Vin LoPresti
It's much bigger than the Australian Israel lobby or AIPAC et al. in the US. Not nation by nation: World Zionism. Whole-earth pro-Israel lobby. Speaking out is like shouting through a chokehold this monster seems to have on the planet. Yet you keep on doing it, thank you.

