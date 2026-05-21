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MM's avatar
MM
12hEdited

As usual, Caitlin is right on the money.

Faux outrage is the perfect way to describe this "Oh, Israel is doing a bad thing?" moment.

If it's Western activists that the West are concerned about, where was the uproar when the first flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg was intercepted (with despicably similar results)?

Zionist US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, described Ben-Gvir’s behaviour as “despicable” and said the minister had “betrayed the dignity of his nation”. This statement is laughable for so many reasons.

On the other hand, Western governments still wonder why there are anti-genocide protests, will move heaven and earth to stamp out "anti-semitism", crack down on free speech, and treat the activists as the terrorists.

Impunity breeds impunity.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
12h

That's for sure. He's supposed to say something like "The IDF is the most moral army in the world" while they torture, rape and murder people.

Come on, Ben-Gvir -- get with the program!

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