Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynic's avatar
Cynic
2h

And yet many ignorant Americans often wonder why the world hates Americans, especially when they go to other countries and boast loudly how USA is the greatest country in the world, how powerful the US military is (sounds like an implied threat to all others who were bullied) and that all others should respect / envy / admire Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Truth Seeking Missile's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile
2h

Why do you think Israel conducted 9/11? Suddenly the GWOT against Muslim nations. Recall that the vast majority of designated terrorist organizations and states are Muslim - largely designated by America, Israel, and the UK..

So you might think I'm a conspiracy theorist?

"Once you become a nutter and start doing insane things like recognizing consistent patterns, you never see the "narrative" the same again."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture