Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
@smokygirl2006's avatar
@smokygirl2006
6h

I have been disgusted with all of this since I first heard that the US bombed a sovereign nation and to top it off kidnapped that country’s leader. This is gangsterism and barbarism on steroids. I have an in-law who I’m quite sure thinks this is just wonderful and thinks Trump has made her safer. Sickening! Trump is reminding me more and more of the mustache man from WW2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7h

So what does anyone propose to do about it?

Anyway, you can bet your last euro that the jackals on the Continent are whispering in Trump’s ear now about how Russia would be a pushover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
117 replies
238 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture