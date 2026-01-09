Reading by Tim Foley:

All these abuses are going to continue until the people rise up and force them to stop.

Western governments are going to get more and more authoritarian.

Police forces are going to get more and more militarized and murderous.

Freedom of speech is going to be crushed with more and more aggression.

Military budgets are going to get more and more bloated.

The imperial war machine is going to get more and more belligerent, genocidal and expansionist.

The gap between the rich and the poor is going to keep growing and growing.

People are going to get more and more miserable and mentally unhealthy.

The systems we use to gather information about our world are going to get more and more tightly controlled by the powerful.

The extraction of resources and labor from the global south will get more and more abusive and overt.

The biosphere we depend on for survival is going to get closer and closer to death.

How do we know this will happen? Because that’s all that’s been happening. This is all the US-led capitalist world order has ever been doing.

This is all they have to offer us. More and more murder and abuse is the only item on the menu we’ve been handed.

We can’t vote our way out of this dilemma. How do we know? Because we’ve been trying to vote our way out of it for generations. One party does evil things, then people vote in the other party to get away from the evil and the new party does evil things, then they try the other evil party again, etc, etc, etc.

The whole system is locked down. The abuses have been baked into the cake. Everything about our civilization has been rigged to ensure the wealthy and powerful get more and more wealth and power while everyone else gets more and more poverty, exhaustion, ignorance, and insanity.

The only unlocked door out of this dystopian nightmare is the people using the power of their numbers to force real change. There are a whole lot more of us than there are of the tyrants who are inflicting these abuses upon our world, and they know it, and they fear us.

They know they can’t murder and imprison us all. They know they’re out of here as soon as we decide revolution is preferable to tolerating their abuse.

We can take the steering wheel out of their hands whenever we want. We don’t have to ask. We can just take it. There are too many of us, and too few of them.

I’m just going to keep pointing this out until I see it move into the forefront of our society’s awareness.

__________________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2