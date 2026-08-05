Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
13h

I love the timing of this article!

For the past week I've had a headache, partially from heat and wildfire smoke, and I've been anxious about the possibility of losing my home and community to fire.

But this afternoon a friend told me about a new locally made plant based fudgesicle, and I went out and bought one as soon as I could. I spent a moment in the shade enjoying a beautiful summer day, eating my fudgesicle, enjoying every nibble. Then I rode my bike home when it was half eaten, eating the rest while coasting down the road.

There's still every possibility of a forest fire, but for a brief moment I enjoyed the feeling of a beautiful summer day anyways.

I will hang onto that feeling. It was like a kind of making peace.

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Indu Abeysekara's avatar
Indu Abeysekara
13h

If there's no beauty and joy to be had in this world, why are we struggling for peace, justice and the wellbeing of our fellow humans, animals and ecology?

Make peace, be kind, be gentle.

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