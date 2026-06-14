Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
3h

CJ>>"Some guy told me, “Why are you fine with the existence of approximately 50 Islamic nation-states, but the single Jewish one is apparently too many?”

I showed him an illustration of a nail stuck in somebody’s foot and said, “Why are you fine with an entire foot made of flesh, but a single metal spike is too much? The only possible explanation is that you have a seething hatred of metal. It can’t possibly be that you object to a foreign object being violently forced into a region where it does damage.”"

Love it, love it, love it! What I'm learning most from you, Caitlin, is HOW to rebut and argue with 'dumb mf*ckers' and 'empire bootlickers' (and hopefully make them see sense from a different perspective).

Caitlin, I have a suggestion for you - I think it would be VERY VALUABLE if you were to write a book about "How to argue with unreasonable and limited-intelligence people" using analogies, examples, different perspectives, etc. (as you do with ALL your articles) - kind of like a 'Jujutsu Bible' for argumentation.

Thank you and much love as always! ❤️🙏

Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3h

And it's absurd that they think this is just a messaging problem. They just have a morality problem is more like it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture