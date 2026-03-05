Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Powers's avatar
Patrick Powers
2h

Hegseth : Never before have I seen a public figure display his/her depravity so proudly. How doth the world at large feel about this utter lack of any morals, a pure pursuit of self interest at the expense of everyone else, this naked reach for evil world domination? The Trumpists even share that barbaric war-worshiping religious cultism with the Nazis, referring often to Christianity but never to the teachings of Christ.

Compared with Hegseth, Joe Stalin was a peacenik.

Reply
Share
10 replies
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
2h

Absolutely nailed it. The USSA is everything that it accuses Iran of being.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture