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Murlin by Evans's avatar
Murlin by Evans
5h

I love you Caitlin! Perfectly summed up 75 years of "Middle East Conflict"

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

Your allusion to Dolly Parton is apropos. US Israel supporters don't think beyond the glitz level of superficiality. They're reading the NY Times, looking ga-ga eyed at the new Corvette 1000-horsepower sportscar that only the elites will drive. Americans supporting Israel are distracted by money, glitz, and any other superficiality that'd force them to really see clearly what's in front of their faces.

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