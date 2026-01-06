Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spunty's avatar
Spunty
3h

People who rejoice in killing innocent people should not be wandering about free, and certainly never be allowed anywhere near positions of power. The west is being run by psychopaths, and the majority of people are sleepwalking into serfdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marci Sudlow's avatar
Marci Sudlow
2h

The Deep State loves him. He's their man for sure. The rest of the world is screwed, including we average Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture