Ginnie
11hEdited

Why do Palestinians owe it to share their land with anybody, let alone their abusers and murderers? Would people like it if someone broke into their home, raped their wife, killed their daughter and burned half the rooms down and then as a compromise offered to SHARE it with them? This is outrageous. Expel the zionists to where they came from. They have barely lived there, they can pack up and go back to Romania or fucking Brooklyn. Palestinians don't owe them shit. They need not only their land back, they need justice. Forcing them to co-exist with their genociders is not justice. The two state solution is an insult.

Sean Griobhtha
12h

"Oracle started as a project for the Central Intelligence Agency. Indeed, it is named after Project Oracle, a 1970s CIA operation on which Ellison worked. For some time, the CIA was Oracle’s only customer, until it began to win contracts with other agencies of the U.S. national security state. Today, although Oracle’s customer base is much wider, it maintains its role as the privatized face of the CIA...

"Yet if Oracle is close to Washington and Langley, it is perhaps even more intimately tied to the State of Israel. An avowed Zionist, Ellison has worked tirelessly to advance Israel’s political project. Among his closest personal friends is Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he vacationed on his private island in Hawaii. Ellison was so impressed and confident in the Israeli prime minister that he offered him a seat on his company’s board, replete with a salary of $450,000."

fter reaching an agreement with President Trump, David Ellison—the son of the second-richest man in the world, Larry Ellison—has acquired Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS News.

"Larry Ellison, the largest private funder of the Israel Defense Forces, is deeply tied to the Israeli national security state and counts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among his closest friends."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/israels-biggest-us-donor-now-owns

