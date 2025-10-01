Caitlin’s Newsletter

dale ruff
14m

This peace plan is based on a poison pill, namely continued Israeli occupation with Gaza remaining a prison, with exit and entry controlled by the IDF. In addition, the naval blockade, which prevents Palestine from developing its 1 trillion cu ft of gas in the Gaza Marine is, by definition, an act of war, which undermines the lable of Peace Agreement. And as Israel blocks humanitarian aid by sea, that makes it a war crime.

The purpose is to present a plan that demands that Hamas surrender, disarm and give up all hostages so it has no leverage at all, leaving Gaza totally in control of its prison guards. The puurpose of the poison pill is to know that Hamas will reject, which will rationalize intensifying the genocidal attack on Gaza.

It's a set up to justify the"final solution," which is to kill more people and make Gaza so unlivable that ethnic cleansing will become a "life-saving" operation, since Gazans will be faced with leave or die.

War is a racket ISmedley butler wrote in 1936) and Netanyahu and Trump are just two con men with a phony deal designed to blame Hamas for the war and continued genocide.

Alexey Sobolev
19m

The Nazi "Israel" must be disbanded.

