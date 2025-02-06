Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Israel is demolishing residential buildings in the West Bank, burning homes in Lebanon and constructing military facilities in Syria, all while continuing to kill civilians in Gaza.

This is what passes for peaceful times in the nonstop military operation known as Israel.

My social media feeds are currently full of Democratic Party loyalists squealing with delight about Trump’s ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza, acting like this completely vindicates their apologia for the Biden-Harris administration’s genocidal atrocities in the months leading up to the election last November.

Nobody who’s saying “Haha you idiots should have voted for Kamala to protect the Palestinians” has ever supported the Palestinians. These are all the same people who spent last year telling everyone to shut up about Gaza and stop opposing an active genocide. They can get fucked.

They’re all like:

I bet all you stupid commies wish you’d supported Kamala now, huh? You could have had a president who merely wants to explode and incinerate Palestinians instead of ethnically cleansing them! But NO, you chose to stay home or vote for Jill Stein, so now you get mass expulsion instead of the sweet gentle embrace of nonstop military hellfire.

I bet you feel so dumb now. You could have had kinder, more polite mass atrocities. You could be sitting here feeling smug and correct like me, instead of sitting there feeling like a fool for insisting upon your ponies and unicorns pie-in-the-sky unrealistic fantasy of not supporting an active genocide. Now you have to sit there and watch them ethnically cleanse Gaza and cry, while I watch and masturbate.

Now you have to live with your decision you insolent, uppity peons. Soon you’ll be BEGGING for a chance to support an administration that spent 15 months turning Gaza into gravel, but it’s too late. Next election we’ll make you vote for a former IDF member who wants to nuke Iran, just to make sure you’ve learned your lesson. And then we’ll STILL spit on you.

Shame on you. Shame on you for failing to get on board the coconut train when you had a chance. You could have had a holocaust overseen by a competent and articulate woman of color. Now you get ethnic cleansing from an orange buffoon who tweets mean words. I hope you all get deported to the West Bank, and then I hope the West Bank gets obliterated — by a Democrat!

An Australian sports journalist was just fired for retweeting factual information about Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza. He was told it was because the sound of his voice was now making Jews in Melbourne “feel unsafe”. I am not joking. This actually happened.

The same people who say the middle east is always at war because there’s something wrong with Arabs or Muslims will go ape shit if you suggest the west’s unparalleled atrocities and abuses over the last five centuries occurred because there’s something wrong with white people.

I hear some people saying Trump has lost a lot of his base with his freakish position on Gaza, but that’s not true. Trumpers will overwhelmingly support him no matter how bad he is on Gaza or anything else. At most they’ll get mad for a day or two and then come back around when right wing pundits start amplifying some story about a drag queen driving an ice cream truck or whatever.

It’s so maddening hearing Trump administration officials wax compassionately about how devastated and uninhabitable Gaza has become like it’s been hit by a tragic natural disaster instead of an intentional demolition campaign that they all 100% supported the entire time.

White House national security advisor Mike Waltz was just on CBS saying, “I mean, you have literally nearly two million people living in a place that has thousands and thousands of unexploded ordinance and bombs. It’s in some places like a minefield. You have buildings that are collapsing and unsafe. You have no sewage, no running water. It has become completely unlivable with this war that Hamas started on October seventh.”

Waltz is a virulent warmonger who has supported all of Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza since October 2023. Now that the agenda has moved on from destroying Gaza to ethnic cleansing it’s “Oh no, look, the place is dangerous and uninhabitable! What choice do we have but to permanently move all these poor unfortunate souls to refugee camps in the Sinai desert?”

The millisecond the agenda changed, the narrative shifted from “The IDF is the most moral army in the world! They’re taking extraordinary precautions to protect civilian life in their righteous war of defense!” to “Don’t you guys know nothing is left standing in Gaza and all its civilian infrastructure has been completely destroyed? The whole place is covered with unexploded bombs! You expect people to LIVE there?? What kind of monsters are you??”

The only reason they can get away with this is because there’s been a change in presidential administrations, so they get to act like they inherited a disaster that had nothing to do with them and they’re just responding to it the best they can. In reality the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian territories has always been an Israeli agenda for generations before October 7, and both Biden and Trump have always been fiendishly devoted to giving Israel everything it wants. If you stop fixating on the two-handed puppet show of American partisan politics and just look at the US-Israeli power structure as a whole, this just looks like an empire scorching a stretch of land that it wanted to grab and then telling the survivors to leave. And that’s exactly what this is.

It’s interesting how the US empire advances interests based on which presidents are best suited for the job. Trump would have had a much harder time doing what Biden did because all the “Trump is literally Hitler!” liberals would have made opposition to the Gaza holocaust much more mainstream. Biden would have had a much harder time doing what Trump is doing because his faction needs to pose as the law-abiding upholders of the rules-based international order; saying “Yeah we’re just gonna get those people out of there and own Gaza so we can make some nice real estate” wouldn’t have jibed with their schtick.

All the Democrats trying to say “See you should have voted Harris because Trump is way worse on Gaza!” and all the Republicans saying “What else can Trump do? He inherited an impossible problem from Biden!” are (at best) completely missing the point. Biden and Trump are just the names and faces on the operation; the operation itself is one unified movement toward the permanent seizure of Palestinian land. When powerful people get what they’ve always wanted, it’s seldom a lucky coincidence. It’s the result of deliberate, calculating actions taken in that direction. The faces placed in front of those actions are irrelevant.

