I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available

As the mass slaughter rages on in Gaza and tensions ramp up exponentially in Ukraine, the US held its quadrennial kayfabe wrestlemania spectacular that vaunts itself as a democratic presidential election. This edition chronicles Trump’s win as he yet again becomes the befittingly ugly face of the increasingly ugly empire, with the cover featuring a painting of the old boy himself.

The only thing I like about Trump is exactly what so many empire managers hate about him: he gives the game away. He says the quiet parts out loud. He’s the only president who’ll openly boast that US troops are in Syria to keep the oil or lament that they failed to take the oil from Venezuela, or just come right out and tell everyone he’s bought and owned by Zionist oligarchs.

Trump is the opposite of Obama, who was very skillful at putting a pretty face on the evil empire. Trump puts a very ugly face on a very ugly thing. He is a much more honest face to have on the empire. A crude, stupid plutocrat who is owned by other plutocrats is the perfect representative of that tyrannical power structure.

INSIDE:

You Can Only Support Trump Or Harris If You Don’t See The US Empire For The Beast It Is … 3

The West Only Has Pretend Heroes Like Spider-Man And SpongeBob … 6

Yeah, Yeah, UNRWA Is Hamas. Everyone Israel Hates Is Hamas. … 8

“Too Much Evidence” Of Genocide … 10

Vote However You Feel; This Whole Show Is About Feelings Anyway … 12

How To Go On In A World Full Of Cruelty … 14

The Mainstream Western Worldview Pretends The Global South Does Not Exist … 16

Gaza Tells Us Who We Are … 18

The Evil Warmongering Zionist Won (No Not That One, The Other One) … 20

Oh No, Now The US Will Have A President Who Does Bad Things … 22

Donald Trump Is Not Your Friend … 24

The Air In Gaza Smells Like Corpses … 26

Trump Puts An Appropriately Ugly Face On A Very Ugly Empire … 28

Israel Keeps Finding New Ways To Play Victim While Committing Genocide … 30

Biden’s Legacy Is Genocide, War, And Nuclear Brinkmanship … 32

The Incoming Trump Administration Is Already Filling Up With War Sluts … 34

To Be Pro-Israel Is To Be Pro-War … 36

When The Show Is Over, The Actors Hold Hands And Take A Bow … 39

The Face At The Front Desk Changes, The Corporation Remains The Same … 41

“America First” Means Stomping Out Free Speech In The US In Order To Help Israel … 44

Biden Ramps Up Nuclear Brinkmanship On His Way Out The Door … 46

Another Psychopath For US Secretary Of State … 48

Who Is Authorizing Biden’s Nuclear Brinkmanship While The President’s Brain Is Missing? … 50

The Real Israel … 52

Today In Imperial Recklessness And Insanity … 54

If You Want To Help The World, Focus On Fighting The Empire … 56

Only A Truth-Based Relationship With Reality Can Satisfy … 58

Trump’s Cabinet Picks Aren’t Looking Good For Peace In Ukraine … 60

In The Fight Against Tyranny, Don’t Let Your Happiness Depend On Big Wins … 62

