Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

In less than a week of its supposed “ceasefire” agreement Israel has reportedly attacked targets in Lebanon around a hundred times, leading to a single retaliation from Hezbollah on Monday which resulted in zero casualties. As you might expect, Israel is now playing victim and shrieking bloody murder, vowing a major response against Hezbollah for daring to strike back while Israel violated its ceasefire agreement dozens of times.

Apparently this was the kind of ceasefire where only one side has to actually cease firing. This is such a perfect example of everything Israel is.

Scrolling through Twitter this morning I saw an Al Jazeera clip documenting evidence that IDF drones have been playing the sounds of crying babies to lure civilians out of their hiding places so they can be shot and killed, and then I saw a photo that an IDF soldier reportedly uploaded to his own social media depicting himself masturbating while gazing at the destruction of Gaza.

I am not a religious person, so I don’t really resonate with words like “demonic” and “satanic” to describe Israeli criminality. But at the same time, I kind of get it. What adjectives are there to describe things like this? “Evil” is a pathetic understatement. Language fails.

They’re not just depraved, they’re creative and enthusiastic about constantly finding new and innovative ways in which to be depraved. I love words and language more than probably anyone I know, but words always fail me on this front.

The “rebel” fighters in Syria are now reportedly telling Israeli media that they are grateful to Israel for bombing Syria and fighting Hezbollah, with The Times of Israel quoting an HTS fighter from Idlib as saying “We love Israel and we were never its enemies.”

So, I guess take that for whatever it’s worth.

Imagine going back in time to 2002 and trying to explain to Americans that in a few years the US government is going to start giving weapons to Al-Qaeda in Syria, and then the world will find out about this and just kind of shrug and then completely forget that it happened.

It’s annoying how many people I see interrupting adult conversations with infantile prattle about whether Assad is a “good guy” or a “bad guy”. We’re trying to have mature discussions about important world events; stop babbling about Good Guys and Bad Guys like children watching a cartoon show.

Antisemitism simply is not a significant threat in our society. It used to be, but it isn’t anymore, because our society has changed. There was a time fairly recently when I would’ve been discriminated against for being divorced from the father of my children. This never happens to me in our present day, because we no longer have the kind of puritanical society where that sort of discrimination occurs. Some fringe religious kooks on the internet might tell me divorce is a sin, but they have no institutional support and normal people think they’re ridiculous.

In exactly the same way, the archaic superstitions and prejudices which drove the persecution of Jewish people in previous generations simply do not exist in the way they once did. What you see labeled as “antisemitism” today is 99 percent just people criticizing Israel or fighting back against the oppressive abuses of a genocidal apartheid state, with the remaining one percent being expressions of medieval prejudices against Jewish people from fringe assholes with no political power.

The final word on Biden’s entire political career is his decision to spend his lame duck weeks backing a genocide and pardoning his son without doing anything at all to pardon real victims of injustice or make things better for normal human beings in any way whatsoever.

Apparently Hunter Biden has been pardoned not just of the crimes he’s been accused of, but any unspecified crimes he may have committed over the last eleven years. Which is a bit suspicious, to say the least.

Whatever. I don’t even care at this point. This is one of the least evil things this decrepit monster has done over the course of his presidency.

