Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

"The tragedy of war is that the young men die fighting each other - rather than their real enemies back home in the capitals.

Every patriot must stand at the ready to defend his country agains its government." —Edward Abbey

Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

Olof Palme, Swedish Prime Minister, assassinated 1986, another, like JFK who threatened to steer events in directions away from that which would load the pockets of the Capitalist imperialist cabals with the profits of war. Hasn't it always been war for war's sake?

Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture