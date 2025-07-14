Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
15h

In the years after WW ll and the Holocaust there was considerable sympathy for the Jewish community and the atrocities they suffered. Now Netanyahu and his fascist Zionists have destroyed that empathy and so much more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
16h

The only genuine good guys are green, make food from sunlight and minerals, which they get through symbiotic relationships with soil organisms. Then the rest of the biosphere that depends upon all that productivity. Until one reaches Homo. Then the shit hits the fan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
102 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture