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Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

This is exactly why the two state solution, which otherwise rational thinkers like Jeffrey Sachs promotes, is ridiculous. How can you live next to a neighbor that is actively trying to remove you and steal your property? It’s disgusting.

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javahut's avatar
javahut
2h

I really don't see how 2 million people can fit into 30% of what was Gaza, much less survive. To me, that means there must be hundreds of thousands fewer Palestinians left alive than is being widely reported.

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