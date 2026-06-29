Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
42m

Yes. Israel will continue, unless and until stopped.

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
40m

100% correct.

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