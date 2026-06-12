Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Jack Mackeddie's avatar
Jack Mackeddie
3m

Exactly correct. We’re sh**ing in our own nest. Those at the very top apparently “think that the human race will inhabit the Moon and other Planets” This is after we have completely destroyed our own planet it is of course a dream !

In the meantime, as we destroy our planet, killing people with arms and bombs all in the name of enriching a few. Corporate Greed has consumed our so called leaders as well. One of the biggest misguided beliefs is that we need “Economic Development”. In actual cast we don’t.

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Robert Ryan's avatar
Robert Ryan
11m

Well said and quite true

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