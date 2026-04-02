Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Brianna Amore's avatar
Brianna Amore
4d

It should be noted that the word "apocalypse" comes from the Greek apokalypsis, which means "uncovering", "revelation", or "disclosure". It does NOT mean the "end of the world" and that has been a colossal misinterpretation by Biblical scholars.

We are witnessing apocalypse this very moment.

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Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
4d

And may the perpetrators of Empire hang from lampposts across the nation.

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