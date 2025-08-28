Caitlin’s Newsletter

Joy in HK fiFP
1h

Activists from 44 countries plan to launch the largest civilian flotilla in history at the end of August in an effort to break Israel’s siege on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the starving population of the enclave. 

The Global Sumud Flotilla, along with three allied initiatives, will send dozens of boats from Spanish ports on 31 August and Tunisian ports on 4 September, aiming to establish a humanitarian corridor and confront what organizers call Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.

https://scheerpost.com/2025/08/07/largest-civilian-flotilla-in-history-to-set-sail-for-gaza/

Join them, support them:

https://freedomflotilla.org

Vin LoPresti
1hEdited

Considering that I fall asleep every night in hatred of my own country -- USA, USA, MIGA, MIGA -- I freely invite anyone else to join me in that detestation of this empire-in-decline, which has murdered or ruined the lives of so many in the New and Old Worlds alike.

