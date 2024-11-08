Listen to a reading by Tim Foley:

The newspapers keep saying the air in Gaza smells like corpses.

Like rotting human flesh; the entire Gaza Strip.

They say it emanates from the rubble.

Pervades everything.

It’s just what Gaza smells like,

like how Hershey, Pennsylvania smells like chocolate,

or how Milpitas, California smells like landfill.

I bet you can never get the smell out.

Out of your clothes.

Out of your hair.

Out of your dreams.

Out of your heart.

I bet none of us can.

Gaza smells like rotting corpses, and

our whole civilization smells like Gaza.

You walk into a Starbucks and it hits you.

You go watch Trump’s inaugural address and there it is.

The smell of rotting dead children wafts from our own ruins.

Fills our minds.

Fills our nightmares.

Fills the speech of the yammering pundit.

Fills the feigned joy of the social media influencer.

Fills the light pouring from our screens onto our faces in the dark.

We can scrub as hard as we like,

but that smell’s never coming out.

It will follow us straight down to hell.

_________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Featured image via WAFA/Wikimedia Commons.